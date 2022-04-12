Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $98.97.

DEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Denbury in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital raised Denbury from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $78.75 to $87.75 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Denbury in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Denbury from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

NYSE DEN traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $73.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,447. Denbury has a fifty-two week low of $44.71 and a fifty-two week high of $91.30. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 92.86 and a beta of 3.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Denbury ( NYSE:DEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $361.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.44 million. Denbury had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 13.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Denbury will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Denbury by 885.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denbury during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in Denbury in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Denbury during the third quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Kercheville Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denbury during the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

