Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Klöckner & Co SE (OTCMKTS:KLKNF) Price Target to €17.20

Klöckner & Co SE (OTCMKTS:KLKNF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €16.60 ($18.04) to €17.20 ($18.70) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Cheuvreux upgraded Klöckner & Co SE from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of Klöckner & Co SE stock opened at $11.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.16. Klöckner & Co SE has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $11.50.

KlÃ¶ckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through three segments: Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals EU, and Kloeckner Metals Non-EU. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

