Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJF) Target Price to GBX 941

Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,095 ($14.27) to GBX 941 ($12.26) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HWDJF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 941 ($12.26) to GBX 940 ($12.25) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Howden Joinery Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 1,030 ($13.42) to GBX 1,000 ($13.03) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $960.33.

Shares of HWDJF stock opened at $10.52 on Friday. Howden Joinery Group has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $13.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.38 and its 200 day moving average is $11.45.

Howden Joinery Group Plc, a trade kitchen supplier, provides various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, France, and Belgium. It offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, door fittings, stairs and parts, floors, skirting boards, mouldings, doors, and architrave products; and appliances, such as cooking, refrigerator, dishwasher, and laundry products, as well as coffee machines.

