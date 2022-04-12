Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Short Interest Down 95.7% in March

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decrease of 95.7% from the March 15th total of 141,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 179,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of DLAKY stock traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $7.70. 28,795 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,953. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $13.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.79.

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DLAKY shares. Exane BNP Paribas cut Deutsche Lufthansa from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a €5.50 ($5.98) target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from €5.20 ($5.65) to €5.70 ($6.20) in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.78.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG engages in the provision of passenger, freight, and cargo airline services. It operates through the following segments: Network Airlines, Eurowings, Logistics, Maintenance Repair Overhaul, Catering and Additional Businesses and Group Functions. The Network Airlines segment comprises Lufthansa German Airlines, SWISS, and Austrian Airlines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.