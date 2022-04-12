Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 234,495 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 18,050 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Diana Shipping were worth $912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DSX. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Diana Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Diana Shipping during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Diana Shipping in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Diana Shipping by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,102 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 5,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. 21.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DSX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Diana Shipping in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Diana Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded Diana Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Diana Shipping from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.63.

DSX opened at $4.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $417.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.99. Diana Shipping Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $6.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.54.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Diana Shipping had a net margin of 26.79% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $68.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Diana Shipping Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Diana Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is 126.99%.

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of February 16, 2022, it operated a fleet of 34 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 11 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, and 8 Panamax.

