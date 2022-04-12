Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Stake Raised by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $5,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 73.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLR stock opened at $145.47 on Tuesday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.10 and a twelve month high of $178.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $139.57 and its 200-day moving average is $152.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.33.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 38.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is a positive change from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.43%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DLR. TheStreet raised Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $187.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $162.00 to $149.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.00.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

