Dohj LLC Has $300,000 Stake in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Dohj LLC grew its stake in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Dohj LLC’s holdings in iShares US Financials ETF were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IYF. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares US Financials ETF stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.93. 334,026 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 518,168. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.37. iShares US Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $76.79 and a twelve month high of $91.95.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

