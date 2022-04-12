Dohj LLC Reduces Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Dohj LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Dohj LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 196.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 25,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. 80.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

NYSE:TRV traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $184.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,116,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,878. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.48. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.44 and a 12-month high of $187.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $44.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.70.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $1.34. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.91 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TRV shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $153.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.71.

In related news, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 1,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $199,692.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 66,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.47, for a total transaction of $11,340,005.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,026 shares of company stock valued at $27,862,876 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.