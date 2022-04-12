Dohj LLC Sells 396 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Dohj LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. Dohj LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGD. Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 150,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,334,000 after purchasing an additional 12,422 shares during the last quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,872,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,350,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,802,000 after purchasing an additional 433,650 shares during the last quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 17,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:ESGD traded down $0.71 on Tuesday, reaching $71.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 717,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,611. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $66.90 and a 1-year high of $82.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.83.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.