Dohj LLC Sells 843 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Dohj LLC decreased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,995 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 843 shares during the period. Dohj LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Palladium Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.6% in the third quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 5,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.2% in the third quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 6,526 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.2% during the third quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 7,366 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 0.7% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 12,307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total value of $183,595.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE YUM traded up $1.58 on Tuesday, hitting $119.89. 2,341,725 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,071,846. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.63 and a 1-year high of $139.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $120.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 23.92% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 43.68%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on YUM. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Cowen upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.50.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

