Dohj LLC Sells 9,539 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Dohj LLC lessened its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,539 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises 2.0% of Dohj LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Dohj LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $4,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $213,984,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 294.5% in the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,509,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,598 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 391.7% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,159,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,803,000 after purchasing an additional 923,661 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,140,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,840,000 after purchasing an additional 824,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1,214.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 841,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,817,000 after purchasing an additional 777,061 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS USMV traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.74. 8,741,784 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.62. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

