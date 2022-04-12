Doma (NYSE:DOMA) Price Target Cut to $6.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Doma (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $7.00 to $6.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price suggests a potential upside of 224.32% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Doma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Doma in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.50.

Doma stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.85. The stock had a trading volume of 10,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,329,984. Doma has a fifty-two week low of $1.74 and a fifty-two week high of $10.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.62.

Doma ( NYSE:DOMA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $137.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.40 million. As a group, analysts expect that Doma will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark Ein acquired 332,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.40 per share, for a total transaction of $799,128.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Doma during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Doma during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Doma in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Doma in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Doma in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. 16.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Doma Holdings Inc originates, underwrites, and provides title, escrow, and settlement services to homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Underwriting. The company also engages in title insurance underwriting business, including policies referred through its direct agents and third-party agents' channels; and provides services in the areas of purchase and refinance transactions in the residential real estate market.

