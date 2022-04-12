Drew E. Tumbach Sells 11,479 Shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Stock

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) Senior Officer Drew E. Tumbach sold 11,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$60.05, for a total value of C$689,313.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 773,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$46,447,594.10.

TOU stock opened at C$60.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$51.46 and a 200-day moving average price of C$46.30. Tourmaline Oil Corp. has a 1-year low of C$23.07 and a 1-year high of C$61.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.59. The firm has a market cap of C$20.02 billion and a PE ratio of 9.45.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.43 by C$0.83. The firm had revenue of C$1.53 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Tourmaline Oil Corp. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is currently 10.47%.

TOU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$64.00 to C$63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$70.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Cormark raised their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$65.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Scotiabank raised their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$77.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$59.58.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

