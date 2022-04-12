Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,400 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,650 ($21.50) to GBX 1,400 ($18.24) in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,775 ($23.13) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,710 ($22.28) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.24) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($22.80) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,662.14 ($21.66).

Get Dunelm Group alerts:

Shares of LON DNLM opened at GBX 1,042 ($13.58) on Monday. Dunelm Group has a 12-month low of GBX 963.50 ($12.56) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,599 ($20.84). The company has a market capitalization of £2.11 billion and a PE ratio of 14.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.57, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,163.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,292.92.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were paid a dividend of GBX 37 ($0.48) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 2.93%. This is an increase from Dunelm Group’s previous dividend of $14.00. Dunelm Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.47%.

In other Dunelm Group news, insider William Reeve bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,169 ($15.23) per share, with a total value of £23,380 ($30,466.51). Also, insider Ian Bull bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,100 ($14.33) per share, for a total transaction of £33,000 ($43,002.35).

Dunelm Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, storage beds, divan bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, mattress toppers, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dunelm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunelm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.