Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires New Stake in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,572 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Murphy Oil by 75.1% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 559,612 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,974,000 after acquiring an additional 240,073 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Murphy Oil by 41.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 646,297 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,137,000 after acquiring an additional 189,331 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Murphy Oil by 203.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 0.5% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 185,352 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter valued at about $277,000. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Murphy Oil from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Murphy Oil from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Murphy Oil in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.22.

Shares of MUR stock opened at $40.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.38 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.73 and a 200 day moving average of $31.21. Murphy Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $14.91 and a 1 year high of $43.20.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $739.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 123.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This is an increase from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -120.00%.

In other Murphy Oil news, VP Kelly L. Whitley sold 2,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $90,722.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $1,659,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 76,935 shares of company stock valued at $2,610,517. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

