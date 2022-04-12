Dupont Capital Management Corp Cuts Stock Position in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its position in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Fulgent Genetics were worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the third quarter worth about $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 30.9% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 600.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.33% of the company’s stock.

FLGT stock opened at $57.40 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.63. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.50 and a 12 month high of $112.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.54.

Fulgent Genetics ( NASDAQ:FLGT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.82. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 51.21% and a net margin of 51.12%. The firm had revenue of $251.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.12 EPS. Fulgent Genetics’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $141.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

In related news, CFO Paul Kim sold 454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total transaction of $25,564.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers genetic tests comprising Focus and Comprehensive oncology panels tests; Beacon carrier screening panels test for inherited conditions; solid tumor molecular profiling for somatic cancer testing; rapid whole genome testing for children in NICU and PICU; newborn genetic analysis panel; single front-line test to detect ataxia-related variants and repeat expansions through sequencing; picture genetics, a patient-initiated genetic testing; whole exome and clinical exome panel tests; whole genome, mutation, and repeat expansion testing services, as well as research service tests.

