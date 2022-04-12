Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $182,000 Stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 990 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in State Street were worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in State Street during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of State Street by 250.4% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 410 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. American Research & Management Co. raised its position in shares of State Street by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 550 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get State Street alerts:

In other news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $1,424,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of State Street stock opened at $82.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.54. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $76.92 and a 1-year high of $104.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.88.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. State Street had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.75%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of State Street from $130.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of State Street in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of State Street from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.25.

State Street Profile (Get Rating)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.