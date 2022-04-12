Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $191,000 Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 48.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,434 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $7,048,000. DMG Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $665,000. Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 6,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $2,544,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 242,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VLO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $83.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.15.

NYSE:VLO opened at $100.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.30 billion, a PE ratio of 44.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.26. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $104.76.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $35.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.92 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.06) EPS. Research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 174.22%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

