Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $240,000 Stock Holdings in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 3rd quarter worth about $251,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 138.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 3rd quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 3rd quarter worth about $417,000. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SIG opened at $70.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 1 year low of $55.37 and a 1 year high of $111.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.33 and its 200-day moving average is $85.09.

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $5.01. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 51.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.91%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SIG. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $140.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.71.

In related news, Director Brian A. Tilzer sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.86, for a total value of $230,615.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $1,616,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,939 shares of company stock worth $3,720,612 over the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

