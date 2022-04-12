Dupont Capital Management Corp Makes New $209,000 Investment in RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RAPT. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,907,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,280,000 after purchasing an additional 476,905 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 120.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 763,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,714,000 after purchasing an additional 417,015 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,898,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,957,000 after purchasing an additional 290,159 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 210.9% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 287,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,939,000 after purchasing an additional 195,300 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,507,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,798,000 after purchasing an additional 186,068 shares during the period. 95.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RAPT opened at $21.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $650.31 million, a P/E ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 0.65. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.10 and a 52 week high of $43.26.

RAPT Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RAPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.05. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 1,814.95%. On average, analysts expect that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total value of $63,313.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider William Ho sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.67, for a total value of $92,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,295 shares of company stock valued at $340,052. 26.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RAPT shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RAPT Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead inflammation drug candidate is RPT193, a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

