Dupont Capital Management Corp Reduces Stock Position in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) by 76.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35,744 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROIC. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the fourth quarter worth $2,165,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 936,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,357,000 after buying an additional 159,597 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the fourth quarter worth about $10,302,000. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 609,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,944,000 after purchasing an additional 112,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments stock opened at $19.13 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.61 and a 200-day moving average of $18.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 43.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.45. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 1-year low of $16.11 and a 1-year high of $20.09.

Retail Opportunity Investments ( NASDAQ:ROIC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.53 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 4.01%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Retail Opportunity Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 118.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Retail Opportunity Investments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

