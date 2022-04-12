Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 1,613 Shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its position in Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,613 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Morphic were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MORF. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Morphic by 379.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Morphic by 8.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morphic during the fourth quarter worth $480,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Morphic during the third quarter worth $521,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Morphic by 72.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares in the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MORF stock opened at $39.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.76 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.80. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a one year low of $35.90 and a one year high of $68.75.

Morphic ( NASDAQ:MORF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $9.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.00 million. Morphic had a negative net margin of 482.71% and a negative return on equity of 27.23%. On average, research analysts expect that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MORF. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Morphic from $102.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Morphic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Morphic in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Morphic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.67.

In other Morphic news, insider Bruce Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total value of $410,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates are MORF-057, an a4Ã7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and preclinical trial to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and fibrosis diseases.

