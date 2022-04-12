Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 27,162 Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) by 93.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,876 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 27,162 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in UMB Financial by 32.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,256,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,491,000 after acquiring an additional 311,179 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in UMB Financial by 0.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,806,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in UMB Financial by 12.7% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 45,165 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after acquiring an additional 5,084 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in UMB Financial by 5.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 169,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,356,000 after acquiring an additional 8,848 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in UMB Financial by 9.0% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,210,000 after acquiring an additional 6,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Timothy R. Murphy purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $98.44 per share, with a total value of $98,440.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.64, for a total transaction of $159,502.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,118 shares of company stock valued at $1,236,214 in the last three months. Company insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $94.01 on Tuesday. UMB Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $84.21 and a 12-month high of $112.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.21.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.25). UMB Financial had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 26.57%. The business had revenue of $329.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.41%.

UMBF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of UMB Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UMB Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

