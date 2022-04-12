Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 5,990 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 49.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,238 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,990 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Schlumberger during the third quarter worth $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 50.4% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in Schlumberger by 369.0% during the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SLB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.45.

Schlumberger stock opened at $41.33 on Tuesday. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $24.52 and a fifty-two week high of $46.27. The stock has a market cap of $58.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.31 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.88%.

In other Schlumberger news, CAO Howard Guild sold 25,500 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $995,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Claudia Jaramillo sold 11,628 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $500,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,451 shares of company stock worth $4,190,908. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

