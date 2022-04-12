Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 905 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 50.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 905 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3,900.0% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 5,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE STZ opened at $247.51 on Tuesday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.35 and a twelve month high of $258.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.97 billion, a PE ratio of -1,375.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.39.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 16.43% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -516.67%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on STZ shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.42.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

