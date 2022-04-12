Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Bancorp Montana from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ EBMT opened at $21.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.55. The firm has a market cap of $144.95 million, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.66. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a twelve month low of $21.62 and a twelve month high of $25.56.

Eagle Bancorp Montana ( NASDAQ:EBMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $21.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.00 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 9.28%. On average, research analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s payout ratio is 23.15%.

In related news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total transaction of $224,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EBMT. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 197.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 274.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,639 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Bancorp Montana during the third quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 24.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.33% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

