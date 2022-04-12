Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 96,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $11,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 216.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 773,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,458,000 after acquiring an additional 528,864 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,782,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $179,534,000 after purchasing an additional 279,113 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,132,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,356,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,320,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,058,000 after purchasing an additional 176,856 shares in the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

In other Eastman Chemical news, EVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Christopher Moore Killian sold 14,738 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.75, for a total value of $1,809,089.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,596 shares of company stock worth $3,645,887 over the last 90 days. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $107.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.03 and a 200-day moving average of $113.71. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $98.24 and a 52 week high of $130.47.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.08). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.25%.

EMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eastman Chemical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

About Eastman Chemical (Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.