easyJet (LON:EZJ) Given a GBX 620 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 620 ($8.08) price objective on easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 825 ($10.75) target price on easyJet in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on easyJet from GBX 680 ($8.86) to GBX 570 ($7.43) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Citigroup reissued a sell rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.54) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 709 ($9.24) price objective on easyJet in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 570 ($7.43) target price on easyJet in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 697.93 ($9.09).

LON:EZJ opened at GBX 542.60 ($7.07) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 576.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 590.43. easyJet has a 52-week low of GBX 417.40 ($5.44) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,095 ($14.27). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.72, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.11 billion and a PE ratio of -3.41.

In other easyJet news, insider Stephen Hester bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 480 ($6.25) per share, for a total transaction of £96,000 ($125,097.73). Also, insider Julie Southern bought 1,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 656 ($8.55) per share, for a total transaction of £9,951.52 ($12,967.84). Insiders have acquired a total of 21,567 shares of company stock worth $10,625,070 over the last ninety days.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

