Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Acquired by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $2,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International during the third quarter worth about $1,296,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Edison International by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 60,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 11,087 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Edison International by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 112,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam grew its position in shares of Edison International by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 22,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,548,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,329,000 after purchasing an additional 842,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Edison International stock traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $70.80. 2,242,142 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,151,550. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.73. Edison International has a 12 month low of $54.14 and a 12 month high of $72.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $26.96 billion, a PE ratio of 36.16, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.68.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 140.70%.

EIX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Edison International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Edison International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.14.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

