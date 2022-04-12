Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC) Shares Down 2.9%

Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $30.46 and last traded at $31.47. 10,224 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 8,083,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.42.

Embecta Company Profile (NASDAQ:EMBC)

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing their diabetes. The company primarily sells its products to wholesalers and distributors in the United States and internationally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Embecta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embecta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.