Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Purchases New Holdings in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 26,885,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,069,000 after acquiring an additional 989,291 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Zynga in the fourth quarter worth $158,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 4.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 208,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 8,173 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zynga in the third quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 143.1% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 26,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 15,501 shares during the period. 79.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZNGA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Zynga from $13.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird cut Zynga from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Zynga from $13.00 to $9.86 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.64.

Shares of ZNGA stock opened at $8.97 on Tuesday. Zynga Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $11.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07). Zynga had a positive return on equity of 2.74% and a negative net margin of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $695.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.60 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Zynga Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social game services in the United States and internationally. The company provides social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

