Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Purchases New Stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 447 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the third quarter valued at about $582,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 44.2% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 18.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 14.8% during the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the third quarter valued at about $2,246,000. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

In related news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total value of $2,354,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total transaction of $4,142,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VEEV. Truist Financial began coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet lowered Veeva Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.58.

Shares of VEEV opened at $195.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $209.08 and its 200 day moving average is $252.44. The company has a market capitalization of $30.20 billion, a PE ratio of 74.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.78. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.48 and a 12-month high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $485.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.98 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 23.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Veeva Systems Profile (Get Rating)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.