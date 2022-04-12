Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Takes Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 418 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 84.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,983,358 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,307,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826,227 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 104.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,147,694 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,054,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,109 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $440,559,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 11.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,903,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,937,946,000 after purchasing an additional 605,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 18.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,417,943 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,122,117,000 after purchasing an additional 521,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $306.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $293.59 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $328.22 and its 200 day moving average is $360.64. The company has a market cap of $316.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.04.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $1.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 48.97%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HD. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.08.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

