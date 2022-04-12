Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Holdings Decreased by Roosevelt Investment Group LLC

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,051 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 644 shares during the quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Enbridge by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 46,675 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in Enbridge during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Enbridge by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,974 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Enbridge by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 79,973 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 10,644 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Enbridge by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 645,196 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,679,000 after purchasing an additional 10,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ENB traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.23. 149,815 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,538,701. The firm has a market cap of $93.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.78. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.21 and a twelve month high of $47.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.63.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $9.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 9.98%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. CIBC boosted their price target on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.77.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

