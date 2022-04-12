Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR – Get Rating) (NYSE:EXK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$8.75 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 31.18% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC increased their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. TD Securities upped their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. B. Riley Financial initiated coverage on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$5.50 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$7.43.

Shares of Endeavour Silver stock traded up C$0.39 on Tuesday, hitting C$6.67. The stock had a trading volume of 432,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,249. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$5.75 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.72. Endeavour Silver has a twelve month low of C$4.28 and a twelve month high of C$9.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 66.34.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; and the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato.

