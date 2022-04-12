Enerflex (TSE:EFX) PT Set at C$14.00 by Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$14.00 price target on Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on EFX. CIBC raised their price objective on Enerflex from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Enerflex to a hold rating and set a C$8.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Stifel Firstegy lowered shares of Enerflex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reissued an outperform rating on shares of Enerflex in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$11.67.

Shares of Enerflex stock opened at C$8.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.69, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Enerflex has a 1 year low of C$6.25 and a 1 year high of C$11.12. The firm has a market cap of C$793.66 million and a PE ratio of -42.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.31.

Enerflex ( TSE:EFX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.42). The firm had revenue of C$321.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$274.68 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enerflex will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Enerflex’s payout ratio is currently -40.48%.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

