Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Shares Purchased by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) by 890.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Energizer were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ENR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Energizer by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,051,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,349,000 after purchasing an additional 172,662 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Energizer by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,312,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,370,000 after buying an additional 358,811 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Energizer by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,594,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,056,000 after buying an additional 54,416 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Energizer by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,056,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,253,000 after buying an additional 22,353 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Energizer by 4.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 815,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,853,000 after acquiring an additional 31,325 shares during the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Energizer news, Director Robert V. Vitale acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,235.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ENR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Energizer from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. TheStreet lowered Energizer from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Energizer from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Energizer from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Energizer in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.75.

ENR stock opened at $30.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.11, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.11. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.01 and a 1 year high of $51.38.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Energizer had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 67.03%. The firm had revenue of $846.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

