Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 123,764 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 4,459,444 shares.The stock last traded at $9.88 and had previously closed at $9.70.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective (up from $8.50) on shares of Energy Fuels in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 485.00 and a beta of 1.42.

Energy Fuels ( NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU Get Rating ) (TSE:EFR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 48.40%. Equities analysts anticipate that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total value of $53,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 18,081.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in Energy Fuels in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Energy Fuels in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. 32.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Energy Fuels Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.