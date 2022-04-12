Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 123,764 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 4,459,444 shares.The stock last traded at $9.88 and had previously closed at $9.70.

UUUU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.75 price target (up from $8.50) on shares of Energy Fuels in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 485.00 and a beta of 1.42.

Energy Fuels ( NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU Get Rating ) (TSE:EFR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Energy Fuels had a net margin of 48.40% and a negative return on equity of 14.55%. As a group, analysts expect that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Energy Fuels by 18,081.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Energy Fuels during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in Energy Fuels during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Fuels in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 32.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

