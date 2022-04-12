Entergy Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.01 (NYSE:ETR)

Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 11th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of 1.01 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%.

Entergy has a dividend payout ratio of 60.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Entergy to earn $6.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.9%.

Get Entergy alerts:

NYSE:ETR opened at $121.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.64. Entergy has a 12-month low of $98.50 and a 12-month high of $124.31.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 9.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Entergy will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Leo P. Denault sold 19,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.66, for a total transaction of $2,387,016.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 2,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $283,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 221,251 shares of company stock worth $25,937,864. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Entergy by 199.1% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Entergy by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Entergy by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of Entergy by 147.1% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ETR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Entergy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Vertical Research lowered Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Entergy from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Entergy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

About Entergy (Get Rating)

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.