EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target Increased to $136.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $132.00 to $136.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the energy exploration company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ Q4 2023 earnings at $4.01 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on EOG. TD Securities cut shares of EOG Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their target price for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of EOG Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $114.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $124.18.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $121.34 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.98. EOG Resources has a 1-year low of $62.81 and a 1-year high of $127.94. The firm has a market cap of $71.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.79.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by ($0.12). EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources will post 13.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $1,326,958.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 3,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total transaction of $449,788.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,677 shares of company stock valued at $2,343,086 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 392 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

