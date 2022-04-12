Equalizer (EQZ) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $85,659.00

Equalizer (EQZ) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 12th. One Equalizer coin can now be purchased for $0.0905 or 0.00000228 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Equalizer has traded 28.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Equalizer has a market cap of $3.39 million and approximately $85,659.00 worth of Equalizer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Equalizer alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00043815 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,995.84 or 0.07539917 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,884.84 or 1.00382091 BTC.

Equalizer Profile

Equalizer’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,450,000 coins. Equalizer’s official Twitter account is @EqualizerFlash

Buying and Selling Equalizer

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equalizer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Equalizer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Equalizer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Equalizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Equalizer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.