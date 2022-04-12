Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) Given New C$85.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from C$88.50 to C$85.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

EQB has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on Equitable Group from C$95.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Equitable Group from C$88.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Equitable Group to C$13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. National Bankshares set a C$95.00 target price on Equitable Group and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Equitable Group from C$94.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equitable Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$102.25.

Shares of TSE:EQB opened at C$63.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$73.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$84.34. Equitable Group has a 52-week low of C$60.06 and a 52-week high of C$84.78.

Equitable Group ( TSE:EQB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported C$2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.10 by C$0.22. The firm had revenue of C$171.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$167.10 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equitable Group will post 10.2117661 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Equitable Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Equitable Group’s payout ratio is presently 8.85%.

In other news, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 1,300 shares of Equitable Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$77.51, for a total value of C$100,763.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 78,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,071,280.79. Also, Director Ronald Walter Tratch sold 6,310 shares of Equitable Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$77.00, for a total value of C$485,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$232,771. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,890 shares of company stock worth $1,152,361.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

