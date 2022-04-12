Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 569 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 144.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its position in Equity Residential by 1,231.1% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 3,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $327,081.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $78,413.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,371 shares of company stock worth $9,955,478 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

EQR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $87.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $92.00 to $95.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

NYSE EQR opened at $89.85 on Tuesday. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $70.90 and a 52-week high of $93.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $33.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.80.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.60. Equity Residential had a net margin of 54.09% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $645.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is presently 70.62%.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

