Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:GMBLP)

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBLP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, April 11th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Saturday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 13.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.
GMBLP stock opened at $6.95 on Tuesday. Esports Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of $4.76 and a 52 week high of $10.00.
About Esports Entertainment Group (Get Rating)
