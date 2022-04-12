ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ESS Inc. designs, builds and deploys iron flow batteries for long-duration commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications. ESS Inc., formerly known as ACON S2 Acquisition Corp., is based in WILSONVILLE, Ore. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a hold rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of ESS Tech from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of ESS Tech from $18.50 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.57.

Shares of NYSE GWH opened at $5.68 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.10. ESS Tech has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $28.92. The company has a quick ratio of 18.02, a current ratio of 18.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In other ESS Tech news, CEO Eric P. Dresselhuys sold 59,642 shares of ESS Tech stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total value of $360,834.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael R. Niggli acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.01 per share, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GWH. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of ESS Tech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in ESS Tech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ESS Tech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in ESS Tech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in ESS Tech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 42.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It provides energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution.

