Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Bought by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $2,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 26.9% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,531,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,882,000 after buying an additional 1,171,223 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 10.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,608,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,295,000 after purchasing an additional 342,951 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,807,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,157,000 after purchasing an additional 19,705 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 11.8% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,345,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,066,000 after purchasing an additional 247,490 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 13.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,444,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,549,000 after purchasing an additional 166,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on WTRG shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. HSBC lowered shares of Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.75.

WTRG opened at $51.08 on Tuesday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.71 and a fifty-two week high of $53.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.53. The company has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.64.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $535.69 million for the quarter. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 22.98% and a return on equity of 8.65%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.268 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.07%.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

