European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Shares Gap Up to $29.80

European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.80, but opened at $31.24. European Wax Center shares last traded at $31.01, with a volume of 585 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised European Wax Center from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.25.

Get European Wax Center alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

European Wax Center ( NASDAQ:EWCZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $45.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.80 million. As a group, analysts forecast that European Wax Center, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in European Wax Center during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in European Wax Center during the third quarter valued at $77,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in European Wax Center during the third quarter valued at $93,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in European Wax Center during the third quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in European Wax Center during the third quarter valued at $138,000. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

About European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ)

European Wax Center, Inc operates as a holding company for EWC Ventures, LLC that franchises and operates out-of-home waxing services in the United States. The company sells facial and body waxing products to franchisees. It offers Brazilian, body, brow, facial hair, and fast waxing services, as well as services related to men; and laser hair removal, sugaring, and threading services, as well as in-home solutions, such as shaving, chemical-based creams, epilators, at-home laser hair removal, and at-home waxing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for European Wax Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Wax Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.