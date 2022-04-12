Evo Acquisition (NASDAQ:EVOJU) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Shares of Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJU – Get Rating) rose 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.91 and last traded at $9.91. Approximately 5,400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 11,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.89.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.91 and its 200 day moving average is $9.94.

Get Evo Acquisition alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Evo Acquisition stock. Fort Baker Capital Management LP grew its stake in Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJU – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 635,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,719 shares during the quarter. Evo Acquisition makes up 1.1% of Fort Baker Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Fort Baker Capital Management LP’s holdings in Evo Acquisition were worth $6,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Evo Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Crystal Bay, Nevada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evo Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evo Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.