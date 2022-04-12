Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.40

Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.40 and traded as low as $0.24. Evofem Biosciences shares last traded at $0.25, with a volume of 2,152,147 shares trading hands.
A number of research firms have weighed in on EVFM. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Evofem Biosciences from $0.50 to $0.53 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a research note on Monday, January 31st.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of -0.37.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 3,028.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,129,864 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,667,000 after buying an additional 3,997,848 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Evofem Biosciences by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,921,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 53,595 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Evofem Biosciences by 15.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,342,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 181,713 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Evofem Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $798,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Evofem Biosciences by 1,431.6% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 924,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 864,400 shares in the last quarter. 16.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Evofem Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:EVFM)
Evofem Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops and commercializes innovative products to unmet needs in women’s sexual and reproductive health. Its product includes Phexxi (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate) a hormone-free vaginal gel and EVO100 an investigational drug, which is used for urogenital Chlamydia trachomatis and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.
