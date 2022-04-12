Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.40

Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.40 and traded as low as $0.24. Evofem Biosciences shares last traded at $0.25, with a volume of 2,152,147 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EVFM. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Evofem Biosciences from $0.50 to $0.53 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of -0.37.

Evofem Biosciences ( NASDAQ:EVFM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.50) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Evofem Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 3,028.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,129,864 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,667,000 after buying an additional 3,997,848 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Evofem Biosciences by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,921,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 53,595 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Evofem Biosciences by 15.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,342,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 181,713 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Evofem Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $798,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Evofem Biosciences by 1,431.6% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 924,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 864,400 shares in the last quarter. 16.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Evofem Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:EVFM)

Evofem Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops and commercializes innovative products to unmet needs in women’s sexual and reproductive health. Its product includes Phexxi (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate) a hormone-free vaginal gel and EVO100 an investigational drug, which is used for urogenital Chlamydia trachomatis and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

